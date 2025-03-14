"Ted Lasso" fans, it's time to believe again!
Apple TV+ announced Friday the streamer was renewing the hit series for a fourth season. Its star Jason Sudeikis will return to reprise his role as the titular football coach, as well as serve as executive producer.
"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,' in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be," Sudeikis said in a statement.
The actor also appeared in a new episode of the "New Heights" podcast and told co-hosts Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce that the fourth season is already in the works.
"We're writing season 4 now," said Sudeikis. "That's the official word. Ted's coaching a women's team."
The forthcoming season had been up in the air, and Sudeikis had told Deadline back in 2023 that season 3 was supposed to be the end of the road for the popular comedy-drama.
"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he said at the time. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet -- that being season 3 -- it's flattering."
But Sudeikis said on the "New Heights" podcast that more stories will soon be on the way.
"More stories kept unfolding and kept popping up in our heads so we're just exploring all that now and yeah, it's exciting," he continued. "It's daunting, you know, because we told the story we wanted to tell but there's more there and it is a neat group of people to work with. It's a wonderful group of people and characters to write around and for."
"Ted Lasso," which first premiered in 2020, became the most Emmy-nominated comedy series during its first season and has won 13 Emmy Awards overall, including two for outstanding comedy series.