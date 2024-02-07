Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Tenney had a twinning moment at Berlin Fashion Week.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum, 59, stepped out with Tenney, 26, for the Marc Cain Fashion Show in the German capital city on Feb. 6, and they wore matching purple ensembles for the stylish occasion.

Emerson Tenney, left, and Teri Hatcher attend the Marc Cain Fashion Show at Arena Berlin, Feb. 6, 2024, in Berlin. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Hatcher shared a slideshow of moments from the evening to Instagram, captioning it, "Such a beautiful night of multigenerational fashion and creativity @marccain Fashion Week! Thank you! 💜."

Tenney also shared an Instagram post of her and her mother's Berlin adventures.

Teri Hatcher, left, and Emerson Tenney attend the Marc Cain Fashion Show at Arena Berlin, Feb. 6, 2024, in Berlin. Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marc Cain

Hatcher shared a heartfelt tribute for her daughter's birthday in November in which she said she is "so grateful to be her mom."

The "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" alum shares Tenney with ex-husband Jon Tenney, to whom she was married from 1994 to 2003.