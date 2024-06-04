Terri Irwin, the widow of famed Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin, is celebrating what would have been her 32nd wedding anniversary to "The Crocodile Hunter" who died in 2006.
"It was 32 years ago today that Steve & I said 'I do' and began the adventure of a lifetime!" wrote Terri Irwin in an Instagram post Tuesday accompanied by a photo of the couple embracing while she held an infant kangaroo.
Terri Irwin, a wildlife expert herself, married Steve Irwin in 1992 and enjoyed a marriage entrenched in environmental education as she co-starred along with her husband in "The Crocodile Hunter" and several spin-off series.
Steve and Terri Irwin share two children, Bindi and Robert Irwin.
Bindi Irwin, who welcomed a daughter in 2021, also adulated her parents in an Instagram post.
"Happy Anniversary to my incredible parents. I love you both beyond description," shared Bindi Irwin with a photo of her parents crouched down taking a photograph.
Robert Irwin, the youngest Irwin child, shared a picture of his parents with a snake wrapped around their neck with a caption, "It was 32 years ago today that my mum and dad got married… Special day."
The couple's zoo, the Australia Zoo, also shared in on the celebration posting a photo of Terri Irwin pushing Steve Irwin in a wheelbarrow.
"Happy Anniversary to the greatest Wildlife Warriors. We love you so much, Terri and Steve! Thank you for your dedication to conservation and #AustraliaZoo," read the caption.
Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray while shooting a documentary called "Ocean's Deadliest."