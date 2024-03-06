Robert Irwin traded in his trademark khaki Australia Zoo uniform for stylish suits when making his runway debut this week.

The 20-year-old conservationist and television personality walked the catwalk in the Suit Up Runway show on March 6 as part of Melbourne Fashion Festival 2024.

Irwin, who usually spends his time hanging out with crocodiles, kangaroos and other wild animals, wore three different suits for the show.

Though he did his best to remain serious while showing off the various looks, he couldn't contain his excitement and flashed his megawatt smile for the flashing cameras.

Scroll down to see all of Irwin's best shots from his runway debut at Melbourne Fashion Festival 2024.

Robert Irwin showcases designs by Godwin during the Suit Up Runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival 2024 on March 6, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Naomi Rahim/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Irwin showcases designs by Dom Bagnato during the Suit Up Runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival 2024 on March 6, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Naomi Rahim/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Irwin showcases designs by Dom Bagnato during the Suit Up Runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival 2024 on March 6, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Sam Tabone/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Irwin showcases designs by Tomba during the Suit Up Runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival 2024 on March 6, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Naomi Rahim/WireImage via Getty Images