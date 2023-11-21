Bindi Irwin's little girl is growing up so fast.

The season 21 "Dancing with the Stars" winner, 25, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a video of her and Chandler Powell's 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior at her first-ever Steve Irwin Gala, which was held Nov. 11 in Brisbane, Australia.

"Join us for Grace's first ever #SteveIrwinGala raising funds and awareness for @wildlifewarriorsworldwide," she wrote in the caption. "Her happiness lights up the entire room! 💛"

In the video, Grace can be seen wearing a tulle dress with lots of sparkles paired with sandals as she joins her mom, dad, grandmother Terri Irwin and uncle Robert Irwin at the event.

Grace is the center of attention as she spins and dances for the camera, with her family cheering her only by saying, "Go Gracie! Go Gracie!"

The video then cuts to the family onstage at the event before they bring out Grace, and she gets the audience going by delivering a sweet "g'day" and "crikey" on cue.

As Bindi Irwin tells those in attendance, Grace is thrilled to be there because she believes it's a "staff meeting" and she is "very excited to see everyone."

Bindi Irwin and Powell welcomed Grace -- whose full name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell -- on March 25, 2021, their first wedding anniversary. The couple were married one year earlier, on March 25, 2020.