Anne Hathaway finds love at Coachella with Nicholas Galitzine in the trailer for the new movie, "The Idea of You."

In the trailer, we see Hathaway's Solène, a 40-year-old single mom recently out of a marriage, attend the annual music festival, where, in a chance encounter, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the boy band August Moon -- and sparks fly.

Hayes is so smitten with Solène that he dedicates a song to her while the band performs on the Coachella stage.

After Solène returns to her normal life -- working at an art gallery and being a mom to her teenage daughter -- Hayes seeks her out and the two begin a whirlwind romance but face scrutiny in the tabloid media.

A scene from "The Idea of You." Prime Video

The trailer also features "Dance Before We Walk," the first single from the boy band August Moon. Watch it here:

Based on the 2017 debut novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, "The Idea of You" is directed by Michael Showalter with a screenplay by Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt.

In addition to Hathaway and Galitzine, the film also stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo and more.

"The Idea of You" streams globally on Prime Video beginning May 2.