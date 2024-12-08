Timothée Chalamet is flexing his college football knowledge.
The actor appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday to preview the weekend slate of college football and show off his deep understanding of the game.
The "Dune" actor was announced as the "College GameDay" guest picker this week, a role that involves selecting the winners of some of the top games broadcast on Saturday.
"These teams are two and two in their last four matchups, the RedHawks defense looks good but I'm looking at fourth-year Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro... If he can get going, he'll tilt this in favor of the Bobcats. I'm going underdog Bobcats here," Chalamet said in his first pick, picking the University of Ohio Bobcats over Ohio's Miami University RedHawks.
In another selection, the "A Complete Unknown" actor chose Texas to beat Georgia, drawing a reaction from the crowd in Atlanta.
"I'm going with my movie dad [Matthew] McConaughey here. I'm sorry to everybody here," he said, referencing his and Texas football super fan McConaughey's film "Interstellar," in which McConaughey plays Chalamet's father. Chalamet later shared a photo standing next to McConaughey at the Texas-Georgia game.
The ease and confidence with which Chalamet rattled off his picks impressed sports broadcasters and "College GameDay" hosts Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee, whom Chalamet was seated in between, handing him back pats and high-fives as the actor moved through his predictions.
Chalamet was also the subject of a flurry of posts on social media expressing shock at the actor's seemingly deep college football knowledge.
By the end of the evening, four of Chalamet's winning picks turned out to be correct, including his pick of the University of Ohio to beat Ohio's Miami University.
Chalamet's highly anticipated "A Complete Unknown," a Bob Dylan biopic, hits theaters on Christmas.
