Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Steve Carell and more go on vacation in 'The Four Seasons': See teaser
The teaser trailer for Tina Fey's new comedy series, "The Four Seasons," has arrived.
Created and written by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show arrives on Netflix May 1.
The series follows a year in the life of six longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.
Fey stars in the show alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani.
"It is rare to find your soulmate. And yet, somehow, all six of us have done it," Forte's character says in the teaser while toasting the group of friends.
"The Four Seasons" follows the group of friends as they "head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up," according to its official synopsis.
After being completely upended by the news, "we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone's dynamic -- sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface," the synopsis continues.
Made to be a heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships, the series is based on the 1981 film of the same name that was written and directed by Alan Alda, who also starred in the movie.
The show's cast also includes Erika Henningsen, Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy.