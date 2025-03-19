"Good American Family" is officially out with its first two episodes.
The new family drama inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism, came out on Hulu on Wednesday, March 19.
“Good American Family” is inspired by the true story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born orphan with a rare form of dwarfism. She was adopted as a child by a family in the United States who later accused her of being an adult pretending to be a child.
Natalia has denied her adoptive family’s claims and spoke out last year in her own documentary, “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks,” on ID.
Hulu describes the series as being inspired by, “the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.”
The synopsis also describes the drama of the series, saying, “As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they've grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."
The show, which has eight episodes in total, will get one new episode a week until its finale.
Read on for everything to know about the new Hulu series.
How to watch 'Good American Family'
"Good American Family" is available to stream on Hulu as of Wednesday. The first two episodes, "Almost Like a Prayer" and "Jump the Jitters Out," are now available.
What is 'Good American Family' about?
Who stars in 'Good American Family'?
"Good American Family" stars Ellen Pompeo as the adoptive mother, Kristine Barnett, and Mark Duplass as the adoptive father, Michael Barnett.Imogen Faith Reid portrays Natalia Grace.
The series also stars Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O'Hara.
What has Ellen Pompeo said about 'Good American Family'?
Ellen Pompeo joined "Good Morning America" on March 17 to discuss her new show.
"It was so different from what I've been doing for so long," Pompeo said describing her new role.
"It's the story of a family who had dealt with a lot, and they had the idea that adopting a child, a daughter, would add to their family and maybe fix some things," she continued. "Sometimes when we have expectations that something will fix everything, things don't go our way."
