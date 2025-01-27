Ellen Pompeo is starring in the first look from her first major role since "Grey's Anatomy" premiered in 2005.
The actress is featured alongside Mark Duplass, Imogen Reid and more in the first images released Monday from "Good American Family," a brand-new drama heading to Hulu.
The images show Pompeo, who plays Kristine Barnett, the adoptive mother of a girl with dwarfism, looking deeply into a mirror and posing alongside Duplass, who plays Kristine's partner Michael. The show is based on the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan born with dwarfism.
"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism," a brief synopsis for the show reads.
The summary continues, "But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they've grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."
Images also show Duplass in employee gear at a technology store and Reid, who plays Natalia, buried in Pompeo's arms. Another image shows "Sons of Tucson" actress Sarayu Blue, who plays the character Valika, on the phone.
Blue, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks and Jenny O'Hara will join the show as recurring guest stars.
The series, which is eight episodes in total, will premiere March 19 with the release of the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode will release weekly.
The show is created and executive produced by Katie Robbins.
Pompeo, who has played the role of Meredith Grey for over 400 episodes of "Grey's Anatomy," left as a series regular in 2023, though she has continued to appeared in her role since.