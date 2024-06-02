The cast of "Grey's Anatomy" is feeling the Ken-ergy.
To celebrate the final episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 20, which aired Thursday, the cast repurposed the classic "I'm Just Ken" song -- Ryan Gosling's star moment in the massively popular "Barbie" movie.
The video was posted by Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus Lincoln in the hit medical drama television series. The clip has since garnered more than 3 million views and over 500,000 likes on TikTok.
The video shows Carmack interacting with other cast members decked in head-to-toe pink scrubs, the color closely associated with "Barbie."
Several co-stars joined in on Carmack's fun, with stars of the show like Camilla Luddington, Anthony Hill and several others featured in the video.
"Thank you to the best cast for playing with me! Your talent and generous spirits make it a lovely place to work!" Carmack wrote in the caption of the video. He also revealed that the crew made "special trips" to accommodate the wardrobe and props seen in the clip.
"Thank you to our writers, producers, and directors that still work tirelessly to make our show successful after 20 years! Last but not least… thank you to the FANS!!! You keep us all going!" Carmack's caption concluded.
In April, ABC renewed "Grey's Anatomy" for its 21st season, extending its run as the longest-running prime-time medical drama in TV history -- a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the run for the longest-running prime-time series in ABC history.
