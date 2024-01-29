The first trailer for "Despicable Me 4," the latest installment in the animated franchise, has arrived.

The Illumination film once again features Steve Carrell voicing the now-reformed Gru, who welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr. According to the film's synopsis, Gru Jr. is "intent on tormenting his dad."

Gru also has a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell. "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara joins the cast as Maxime Le Mal's "femme fatale girlfriend" Valentina.

Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan and Dana Gaier, as well as former franchise co-director -- and Minions voice actor -- Pierre Coffin and director Chris Renaud also return for the fourth installment.

Despicable Me 4 movie premieres July 3, 2024. Illumination

Newcomers to the film include Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan.

"Despicable Me 4" opens in theaters July 3.