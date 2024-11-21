"Titanic" stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet shared a sweet reunion at a movie screening this week.
The pair, who have reunited numerous times in the 27 years since the Oscar-winning blockbuster's 1997 release, were photographed sharing a hug at a special screening for Winslet's latest film, "Lee," in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.
"Lee," directed by Ellen Kuras, stars Winslet as American war correspondent and photographer Lee Miller.
Winslet reflected on the 25th anniversary of "Titanic" when appearing on "Good Morning America" in December 2022, calling the film's lasting impact "just magical."
"It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," she said at the time. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago."