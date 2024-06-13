Kate Winslet is putting an end to rumors of a feud between herself and director James Cameron.
In an interview with Variety, the Academy Award-winning actress talked about her relationship with the "Titanic" and "Avatar" director and shut down the rumors of a rift between them, which allegedly stemmed from the comments she made about filming "Titanic" while promoting the movie in interviews.
"There's a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative 'Titanic' stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him," said Winslet, who played Rose Dewitt Bukater in the 1997 film. "He knows I will be up for anything. Any challenge, any piece of direction you give me? I'll try it."
Cameron, who won Academy Awards for best director, film editing and best picture for "Titanic," told Variety that there was never a feud with Winslet.
"There was never a rift between us," he said. "She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of Rose. She and I have talked about the fact that she goes really, really deep, and her characters leave a lasting, sometimes dramatic impression on her."
Winslet went on to star in Cameron's 2022 film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," as Ronal.
Cameron said that he's currently working with Winslet on the next installment of the "Avatar" franchise as well.
"I'm in the cutting room now," he said. "And I work with her performance every day."
While re-watching scenes from her past films in a video with Vanity Fair on Wednesday, Winslet said it was "amazing" to work with Cameron in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and praised his creativity as a director.
"I think we're both such different people, really, since 'Titanic,'" she said. "It's such a long time ago."
"He just covers everything from a million angles," she added. "There are actual cameras there, probably about 22 actual cameras in the room, then there are rigged cameras in the roof capturing everything. So you can be extremely free."