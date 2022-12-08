Kate Winslet brought new life to a gorgeous gown she's worn once before at the "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiere in London Tuesday night.

The actress was spotted on the red carpet wearing a charcoal gray Badgley Mischka dress that featured a halter-style design and sparkling embroidery. She wore her hair pulled back along with curly side swept bangs and silver drop earrings.

The "Titanic" star kept her makeup minimal with soft pink lipstick and nude nails.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" World Premiere, Dec. 6, 2022 in London.

Winslet first wore the Badgley Mischka gown seven years ago when she attended "The Dressmaker" premiere at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival.

The exact look, which originally retailed for $1,190, is also now available to buy for $179 at Rent The Runway.

In a past interview with Vanity Fair, Winslet stated her intentions to re-wear looks on the red carpet moving forward.

"The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings … It's so stressful, and I know that sounds like, 'Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.' But it is stressful," said Winslet. "I don't like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I'm never going to wear again."