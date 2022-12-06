Catherine Zeta-Jones knows how to turn heads on a red carpet, and lately, she's been doing just that alongside her family.

The "Wednesday" actress glimmered on the red carpet at the premiere of Disney's "National Treasure: Edge Of History" while posing with her son Dylan Michal Douglas.

While she opted to wear a sparkling burgundy Elie Saab dress that included a deep-V plunging neckline, her son wore a stylish brown three-piece suit with an orange tie.

Zeta-Jones' look was topped off with sultry smokey eye makeup and glowing pink lipstick.

Araya Doheny/WireImage via Getty Images Dylan Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the premiere of Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge Of History" at El Capitan Theatre, Dec. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The mother and son duo posed and smiled together as photographers captured both of their hard-to-miss ensembles.

Zeta-Jones shared several videos and photos from the event on Instagram where she appeared to enjoy herself throughout.

"Full on, working the red carpet last night note the 'oh so dreamy feel' there's no business like show business. Planning on cleaning my windows later today," the actress captioned a short clip of her posing on the red carpet.

Several weeks ago, Zeta-Jones and her son were spotted on another red carpet that also captured the attention of many.

For the world premiere of "Wednesday" in November, they both attended and smiled as they posed gracefully on the red carpet. Zeta-Jones wore a mermaid-style Maticevski dress that featured high-structured shoulders and a deep-V plunging neckline while her son went for a burgundy suit jacket, black V-neck T-shirt and gold chains.