Shania Twain made a roaring red carpet appearance at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Tuesday night.

The singer showed up wearing a custom leopard-print ensemble designed by Rodarte with attached sheer gloves. The look included a sheer cutout exposing her midsection and a hood.

Twain also debuted a full head of bubblegum pink hair and equally vibrant pink lipstick.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Shania Twain arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica.

The look was hard to miss and evoked memories of another memorable ensemble from Twain's past: Her leopard gown Tuesday night was reminiscent of the three-piece leopard outfit she wore for her 1998 "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video.

The look for that video included a matching hooded jacket, bra and pants.

Shania Twain/Youtube A screenshot of Shania Twain's 1998 music video, "You Don't Impress Me Much" seen on Shania Twain's YouTubs channel.