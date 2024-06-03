The third installment of the hit "Venom" franchise officially has a trailer, and once again, Tom Hardy and his ever-starving symbiote companion are trying to get along while doing good -- in a bad way.
"In 'Venom: The Last Dance,' Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy," a description attached to the trailer reads. "Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."
The film is produced by Sony Pictures with a screenplay by Kelly Marcel.
The trailer shows Hardy's twitchy journalist Eddie Brock questioning -- and with Venom's help, devouring – a team of armed antagonists, after which bigger issues are afoot.
The upcoming film will also feature "Ted Lasso" star Juno Temple as a scientist studying alien phenomena.
"We always knew it was impossible that we were alone in the universe. And it's our job to see that remains a secret," Temple's character, Dr. Payne, tells a soldier played by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the trailer.
The military is then shown hunting the twosome down to give humanity a chance against an alien invasion.
"Eddie, my home has found us," Venom tells his better half -- meaning more of his fellow parasitic shapeshifters are coming.
Their army "cannot be beaten," Ejiofor's character says.
To that end, we see Venom tangling with a massive alien on top of an airliner mid-flight.
"We may not make it out of this alive, buddy," Hardy warns Venom, as a title card reads, "'Til Death Do They Part."
"Venom: The Last Dance" also stars Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. It is scheduled to be released in theaters this October.
