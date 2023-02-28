Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti are sharing a screen once again!

The actors, who both starred in the popular 1980s TV series "Magnum P.I.", recently reunited on the set of the CBS procedural crime drama "Blue Bloods," in which Selleck currently stars.

A photo of the runion was shared by Selleck's "Blue Bloods" co-star Donnie Wahlberg on Instagram Monday.

CBS Archive via Getty Images Larry Manetti, as Orville 'Rick' Wright, and Tom Selleck, as Magnum, in the CBS television series, "Magnum, P.I." in Honolulu, Hawaii, circa 1986.

In the snapshot, Selleck, 78, and Manetti, 75, are seen smiling while sitting next to each other, surrounded by the other cast members of "Blue Bloods," including Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Andrew Terraciano, Will Estes, and Vanessa Ray.

"#MagnumMonday! It's a mini Magnum PI reunion, on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti & Tom Selleck — together again," Wahlberg, 53, wrote in the caption. "Wishing the late greats Roger E Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too. 🙏🏼❤️🕊️ #Legends #MagnumPI #BlueBloods #Family."

Mosley, who played Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the iconic show, died in August 2022 at age 83. Hillerman, who portrayed the character of Jonathan Quayle Higgins III died in November 2017 at age 84.

The original "Magnum P.I.'" centered on the story of a Hawaii-based private investigator, Thomas Magnum, and ran for eight seasons from December 1980 to May 1988. Selleck starred in the titular role and Manetti played Orville "Rick" Wright in the series.

Manetti also appeared in the 2018 "Magnum P.I." reboot series as Nicky "The Kid" Demarco, a crossover character from the rebooted "Hawaii Five-o" series, which ended in 2020.