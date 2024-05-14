Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write and executive produce a new "Tomb Raider" series.
Amazon's Prime Video announced at its inaugural upfront presentation on May 14 that Lara Croft, the world-famous archaeologist and adventurer who has inspired fans in video games and feature films, is getting her own show.
"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she'd explode," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "'Tomb Raider' has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators."
The "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" actress and "Fleabag" creator added, "Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."
Crystal Dynamics -- the studio behind the recent "Tomb Raider" video game trilogy reboot -- and Amazon MGM Studio are producing the series.
No further details about the cast, including who will play Lara Croft, or a premiere date were shared in the announcement.