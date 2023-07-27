Tori Kelly is speaking out for the first time since she was hospitalized for multiple blood clots over the weekend.
"Hi friends... as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the Grammy-winning singer shared via a handwritten note posted to her various social media channels Thursday.
"It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," she continued. "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."
Kelly, whose new EP, "Tori," drops Friday, said she is "heartbroken" about the things she'd planned to celebrate the new music but said she knows "my health must come first."
"Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years," she added. "I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"
Kelly, best known for songs like "Should've Been Us" and "Nobody Love," ended her post by once again thanking her fans for supporting her amid her health scare.
"I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received," she concluded. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Love, Tori."
Kelly's post, which also cites the Bible verse Deuteronomy 31:8 in the caption, comes just hours after her husband André Murillo offered a positive health update on Wednesday.
"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," Murillo shared via an Instagram story post. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."
Kelly was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after collapsing and began receiving treatment for multiple blood clots that were found near her vital organs at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, a source told ABC News on Monday.