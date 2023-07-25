Doctors say the best way to prevent a blood clot from forming is by moving around as much as possible. Exercising for the recommended weekly 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening training will help. Avoid sitting for more than four hours, especially on long trips. Get up and move around at least every hour whenever you travel on a plane, train or bus. Do heel-toe exercises or circle your feet if you cannot move around.