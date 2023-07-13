"Our core temperature [is] normally 98.7 degrees. In an area where the temperatures are 100, 105 [degrees Fahrenheit], evaporation or heat dissipation is impaired," Ashton said. "That external heat being higher will heat us up and humidity is actually, if not more of a problem than the actual temperature because once it gets too hot and too humid for sweat to evaporate, we can get into serious trouble and if the heat doesn't drop at night, it gives our body zero chance to recover."