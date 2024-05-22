A Maryland father and daughter's car karaoke series is melting hearts on TikTok, drawing millions of views on the social media platform.
In the video series, 6-year-old Tatum is usually the one starting things off, belting out tunes while her dad Jhovan Galberth, 33, serves as her backup and videographer.
The duo started to sing together early on and Galberth said the shared activity has brought them closer.
"Now, she takes off and she knows the songs better than I do and she has a creative way of changing the songs where it fits me and her, our bond. It's just a special thing," Galberth told "Good Morning America."
Tatum said she loves singing in the car with her "beautiful dad."
"We do videos in the car all the time. That's our thing," Tatum said.
"Once we complete the videos, we sit back and we watch our videos over and over like we weren't the ones that performed them. But it's our way of just sharing our special unique bond that we have," Galberth added.
The six-year-old said her favorites to sing so far have been iconic tracks like "I'm Goin' Down" from Mary J. Blige and songs from Jennifer Hudson, while Galberth said his top picks have been from Ginuwine and Kelly Rowland.
Both dad and daughter hope their videos continue to motivate and inspire others.
"What I want people to take away in these videos is to be confident and know in themselves they can go everywhere they want and explore this world," Tatum said.