A dynamic dad and daughter duo are capturing hearts across TikTok with their viral dance videos in front of their bathroom mirror.

Veronica and Pablo Beck showcase their special bond through uplifting dance moves, often dressed in matching outfits.

The pair from Brazil blend humor and harmony to captivate TikTok audiences around the globe. Their account, @pabloeveronicaoficial, has 5.8 million followers and more than 94 million likes.

"The mirror was a way for me to see myself and to observe Veronica's dancing skills," Pablo Beck said. "It's what makes me happiest -- to be together with her, participating in this project."

The pair also keep up with the latest dance trends, making each routine their own. "We adapt so we can use our moves to do everything the same," Veronica Beck said. "It makes us look cute together."

In addition to their choreography and fun routines, the father-daughter duo use their dance sessions to bond further. "Bonding is about spending more time together, being present for each other and sharing experiences," Pablo Beck told "GMA."

They say their dances are meant to encourage viewers to discover the magic of deepening family bonds through a common interest.

"We're creating content with the hope of connecting deeply with you and fostering strong and positive relationships," Pablo Beck said.