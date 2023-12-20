When Tony Paopao's 3-year-old daughter, Willow, was getting ready to take the stage for her first ballet performance, the dedicated dad didn't hesitate to show her his support.

Tiana Paopao was there to capture both her little girl's star moment – and her husband's heartwarming devotion to his little girl.

Tony Paopao danced on stage with his 3-year-old daughter Willow at her first ballet performance. Tony Paopao

Tiana’s TikTok video of the two dancing on stage in their matching tutus has racked up over 22 million views so far. Paopao even captioned it, “He’s the best daddy a girl could have.”

The mom told "Good Morning America" that Willow began ballet lessons back in October and has fallen in love with it.

She said her husband takes their daughter to ballet practice every Saturday and make sure to go for ice cream after each session. Paopao said it's the father-daughter duo's thing and their special time to bond.