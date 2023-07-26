Tori Kelly's husband is offering a positive update on the singer following her recent health scare, which resulted in her being hospitalized for multiple blood clots.
"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," André Murillo shared via an Instagram story post on Wednesday. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."
Murillo also thanked fans for their outpouring of support since news broke of his wife's hospitalization, adding, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much! ❤️"
Kelly, who is known for songs like "Should've Been Us" and "Nobody Love," was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after collapsing, a source close to the singer confirmed to ABC News on Monday.
The two-time Grammy winner has been at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles receiving treatment for multiple blood clots that were found near her vital organs, the source added.
TMZ was the first to report the news, with sources telling the outlet Kelly was "out for a while" after collapsing and that she was "in and out of consciousness" in the hospital.
Kelly's new EP, "Tori," is slated to be released on Friday.