Travis Kelce gave a sweet welcome to his new niece on Wednesday.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end greeted the newest member of the Kelce family, Jason and Kylie Kelce's newborn daughter -- who was born over the weekend -- during the latest episode of the Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.
In the episode, Jason Kelce welcomed wife Kylie Kelce, who was holding their newborn, onscreen, asking Travis Kelce, "Do you want to see your new niece?"
Travis Kelce responded, "Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason. You only sent one picture."
When the newborn appeared onscreen, Travis cooed with joy. "Hey, little muffin. Look at you," he said, upon seeing the baby.
"Jason hasn't told me if you guys picked a name yet. Is this still a nameless baby?" Travis Kelce asked Kylie Kelce.
The couple then shared the baby's full name, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce.
"Jason refused to let me just go Finn," said Kylie Kelce.
Jason Kelce then put his headphones near the baby's ears so she could hear her uncle's voice.
"Finn, you just look adorable. I don't even have anything to say to you," Travis Kelce said.
Afterward, Jason Kelce added, "I'm not gonna lie -- listen, babies are awesome, but they don't do a whole lot for like the first six months."
Jason and Kylie Kelce previously shared the happy news of Finnley's arrival in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, stating that she was born March 30. The couple announced her full name at the time, adding in the caption, "Whoop, there she is!"
Kylie Kelce first announced in November that she and Jason Kelce were expecting another child.
In addition to the newborn, the former NFL star and his wife are also the parents of three older daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.