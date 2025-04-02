Jason and Kylie Kelce are officially now part of a family of six!
The couple shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, announcing the arrival of their baby girl, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, who was born on March 30.
Their post included a series of heartwarming photos, including one of Jason Kelce cradling Finn in his arms and another of Kylie Kelce holding her newborn while resting in a hospital bed.
"Whoop, there she is!" they captioned the post, introducing the newest member of their family.
In addition to the newborn, the former NFL star and his wife are also parents of three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.
Kylie Kelce previously announced on Nov. 22 that they are expecting another child, sharing the happy news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of their three older children.
During the Nov. 27 episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce opened up about how his kids reacted to the pregnancy news.
"Ellie is happy she's no longer the middle child," he said at the time. "Wyatt is like, 'This is too much,' and Benny is no longer the baby in a few months."
He also expressed his excitement for his growing family at the time, adding, "I just love my daughters so much -- the fact that we're going to be getting another one is beyond exciting."
Kylie Kelce also spoke about her pregnancy in a December episode of her podcast "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce."
"I am so incredibly grateful to be able to get pregnant," she said at the time. "I have realized in my adult life that it is not as easy to get pregnant as we were originally led on to believe in high school."
Kylie Kelce previously shared she suffered a miscarriage before welcoming Wyatt, her eldest child, in October 2019.
Despite her gratitude, Kelce also revealed some of the discomforts she experiences in pregnancy.
"It is a means to an end. When I tell you that I cannot stand being pregnant, I mean it," she said, noting intense nausea, aversions and cravings for each pregnancy.
The high school field hockey coach also shared that she is not a fan of gender reveals, instead remaining focused on the baby's health.
"Healthy babies. That's what it is. That's what we're looking for," she said at the time.
Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce married in 2018 after meeting through Tinder, according to an episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.