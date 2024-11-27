Jason and Kylie Kelce may be finished growing their family, the former Philadelphia Eagles star center said this week.
In the Nov. 27 episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, who retired from the NFL in March, hinted that he and his wife may soon be done having kids.
Kylie Kelce previously announced on Nov. 22 that the couple are expecting another child, sharing the happy news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of their three older children, daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.
"We'll see, this might be it, might be the last hurrah," Jason Kelce said Wednesday.
In response, Travis Kelce joked, "I think four beautiful little girls is a very magical number... you can always go for the starting five."
Jason Kelce then shared he had originally wanted three kids, though his wife suggested five.
"But I don't know if she's feeling that anymore, I think she's like, 'I'm done,'" he added.
Jason Kelce also opened up during the episode about how his kids reacted to the pregnancy news.
"Ellie is happy she's no longer the middle child," he said. "Wyatt is like, 'This is too much,' and Benny is no longer the baby in a few months."
Expressing excitement for his growing family, he continued, "I just love my daughters so much -- the fact that we're going to be getting another one is beyond exciting."
"I want this baby to come out happy and healthy," he added. "That's all you can ask for. Very, very excited about welcoming another child to our already chaotic household."
Earlier this month, a representative for Kylie Kelce confirmed that she is expecting, following her announcement on Instagram.
At the time, Kylie Kelce shared a sweet photo of the couple's three daughters wearing pink sweaters with the words "big sister" on them, each child with a unique expression on their face.
"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," she wrote in the caption of the post. "At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce, who met on Tinder, have been married since 2018.