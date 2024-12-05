When it comes to parenting, Kylie Kelce is doing it her way.
The mom of three and former athlete talked about the criticism she received from others about cursing in front of her three daughters -- Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, 5; Elliotte Kelce, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, 1, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce -- calling it an "exaggeration."
"My kids know, like I said before, that they are grown-up words," Kylie Kelce said in the debut episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, released on Thursday. She also assured her listeners her kids aren't phased by the bad words.
"They're not appalled by them because I'm not using them at my children," she said. "They're just used in front of my children."
But words she does feel strongly about being bad words in her home are "stupid," "shut up" and "loser," she said.
"I will say, if you say 'stupid,' if you say 'shut up,' if you say 'loser,' they will stop you," she said. "You will get in trouble with my children. If you say those words in our house, those are bad words. We do not say shut up and we do not say stupid. Other than that, free range."
While Kylie Kelce understands the concern from others about the use of some words in her home that may be seen as off-limits for young kids, she said that at the end of the day, what she's teaching her kids is kindness.
"I'm teaching them to be funny and strong and independent," she said. "At the end of the day, I'm trying to raise good little girls into strong, independent women."
She added she's aware that her kids may curse when they're older. "I stand by that," she said. "If they choose not to, that's OK, too."
Kylie Kelce, who announced in November that she's expecting another baby, also shared during the debut episode how excited she was to have another baby and noted how her husband "makes cute girls."
She also talked about the realities of getting pregnant and being pregnant. Kylie Kelce previously revealed in a TikTok video she shared in July about a miscarriage she had years before she welcomed her oldest daughter, Wyatt.
"I always say I am so incredibly grateful to be able to get pregnant. Unbelievably grateful," she said. "I have realized in my adult life that it is not as easy to get pregnant as we were originally led on to believe in high school. You can't just look at someone and whoop, there it goes. It's not that easy."
While she is grateful, she said being pregnant isn't always the best experience and called it "a means to an end."
"I don't have a fun time," she said. "I am nauseous for most of my pregnancy. It tapers off a little after the first trimester, for every single one has been the same. It tapers off a little bit, but I continue to have nausea throughout my pregnancy. I have had aversions, more than cravings, for every pregnancy."
As she prepares to welcome another girl into the family, Kylie Kelce said her youngest daughter, Bennett, is still adjusting to the news. In her pregnancy announcement last month, Bennett is seen in the photo visibly upset.
"Benny feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling," said Kylie Kelce, who mentioned that when there are other kids around who try to sit on her lap, Bennett "physically removes them."
New episodes of "Not Gonna Lie" arrive every Thursday on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all major platforms.