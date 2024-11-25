Kylie Kelce is launching her own podcast.
On Monday, Kelce announced on YouTube that she would be launching the podcast "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" in December. See the video here.
She also teased the news in an Instagram video.
"I'm just as shocked as all of you that I'm starting a podcast, but if everyone's gonna be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me," she said.
Topics that the mother of three said will be discussed on her show include her "brutally honest opinions on motherhood," including how she "won't stop cursing in front of her kids."
"My kids hear the 'F' word on a daily basis -- they know that it's 'a growm up word,'" she said.
She also said that she'll be talking about the biggest stories in sports and entertainment, as well as social media trends including "MomTok" hacks like sensory bins, which she says is something her family does not do.
According to a press release, Kelce will "share her personal story beyond being just a 'football wife,'" and will be having conversations "with special guests across pop culture, sports and entertainment."
"I'm excited to be doing it with the help of some incredible guests that I have no business talking to," Kelce said in her YouTube video.
The news about Kelce's new podcast comes days after she announced that she and her husband Jason Kelce are expecting another baby. In an Instagram post Friday, Kelce shared a photo of her three daughters and revealed she's expecting another girl.
"Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" is the latest original series from Wave Sports + Entertainment, which also produces Jason and Travis Kelce's hit podcast, "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce." It will premiere Dec. 5, with new episodes every Thursday, which can be found on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major platforms.