The music video for "Loud Little Town," featuring Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, is available as of Wednesday -- which means that it arrived just in time for the holidays.
The sweet holiday song appears on Jason Kelce's annual charity album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party."
In the music video, the couple sings in a recording studio, backed by a live band, while their daughters Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, Elliotte Kelce and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce watch and pretend to play music with the band.
In the video, images of the family in the studio are elevated by adorable illustrations of their family at home during the holidays over the years.
"A Philly Special Christmas Party" also features songs with Stevie Nicks, Boyz II Men and Mt. Joy.
It's the third edition of the holiday music collection from The Philly Specials, whose members include current and former Philadelphia Eagles players Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce.
The music video comes almost a week after the couple announced that they are expecting another baby.
Kylie Kelce also recently announced that she is releasing a podcast next month.