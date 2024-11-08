Jason Kelce's and Stevie Nicks' Christmas song is here.
On Friday, the duo's song, "Maybe This Christmas," was released as part of Kelce's annual charity album titled "A Philly Special Christmas Party."
"Maybe This Christmas," written by Ron Sexsmith, finds Kelce joining Nicks for a message of hope and healing this holiday season.
"Maybe this Christmas will mean something more/ Maybe this year love will appear," he sings.
Nicks takes the second verse, singing, "Maybe forgiveness will ask us to call/ Someone we love, someone we've lost."
Together, they sing, "Maybe there'll be an open door/ Maybe the star that shone before/ Will shine once more."
The two stars also took to Instagram to share a video of them recording the song in the studio.
"There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record," said executive producer Conner Barwin in a statement. "There is so much emotion in this song, and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together, and witness this beautiful song become a reality."
"A Philly Special Christmas Party" is the third edition of holiday music from The Philly Specials, whose members include current and former Philadelphia Eagles players Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Kelce.
Kelce's brother, Travis Kelce, who was featured on last year's album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," on the song, "Fairytale of Philadelphia," is also featured on this year's album on the song, "It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)," which was released last week.
In addition to Travis Kelce, other artists featured on the album include Boyz II Men and Mt. Joy.
Proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to support Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Holiday Toy Drive and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station, among other charities.
"A Philly Special Christmas Party" arrives on Nov. 22.