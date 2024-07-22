Fast-rising country artist Tucker Wetmore has announced his first-ever headlining tour.
The 24-year-old "Wine Into Whiskey" singer's Waves On A Sunset Tour 2024 has 16 stops, kicking off on Oct. 4 in Statesboro, Georgia, and concluding in Chicago on Nov. 16.
"I am so excited to be going on my first headline tour! Thank you to my fans and listeners for making this possible. This has been a dream come true of mine for so long," Wetmore said in a statement. "God is good!"
Up-and-comers Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders, and Ashland Craft will open on select dates.
The presale begins Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. CT, before the general sale on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. CT. You can grab tickets and check out the full tour schedule now at Tucker's website.
Tucker's debut lead single, "Wind Up Missin' You," is currently climbing the charts, and he has two songs on the "Twisters" movie soundtrack, "Already Had It" and featuring on "Steal My Thunder" with Conner Smith.