There's a big ol' country storm brewing on the "Twisters" soundtrack.
Releasing July 19 -- the same day the film, a highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film "Twister" -- the soundtrack is a who's who of country music, including tracks from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and more.
"GMA" caught up with a couple of the artists featured on the soundtrack at CMA Fest 2024, including Tucker Wetmore, Bailey Zimmerman and Breland.
"I'm really blessed to be part of, you know, all those big names," Wetmore said. It's super cool."
Zimmerman agreed, calling the assembling of names "kicka--."
Breland told "GMA" he's "really excited" to have a song with Shania Twain on the soundtrack. The duo teamed up for the track "Boots Don't."
"Shania is the GOAT," he gushed. "The longevity, the level of intentionality that she has with everything she does, it's such a high bar."
Breland added, "She's been a great friend and mentor to me over the last year and a half and I've learned a lot from her. Just know I am a better performer now because of being able to spend time around Shania."
Zimmerman -- whose song "Won't Back Down" was featured on the "Fast X" soundtrack -- said it feels "crazy" to be part of another movie, bringing "Hell or High Water" to "Twisters."
"We had the song but we didn't know what to do with it because it was so emotional and deep," he said, noting that he knew he had the "perfect song" when "Twisters" came calling.
Wetmore has not one but two songs on the "Twisters" soundtrack, featuring on "Steal My Thunder" with Conner Smith and adding his own song "Already Had It" to the mix.
Not only that, but he's celebrating the fact that this is his first song to be featured in a film.
"I've always wanted to be part of a movie," he said. "I was like, 'Sick. Yeah, I'm there.'"
"Twisters," directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, storms into theaters July 19.