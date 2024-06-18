Megan Moroney says she is "so excited" for everyone to hear her forthcoming sophomore album "Am I Okay?" when it drops next month.
"It is basically a continuation of 'Lucky,'" the 26-year-old country singer told "Good Morning America," referencing her successful 2023 debut album, which delivered hits like "I'm Not Pretty" and "Tennessee Orange."
"They're about a year apart, so sonically they're not too different -- but it definitely feels more grown up," she continued. "My fans are going to get to know me better. I'm more vulnerable, more honest ... just all the things. It feels more intense."
Moroney also explained how she landed on the name for her highly anticipated sophomore album.
"'Am I Okay?' is the title track of my album, and it just felt fitting because I think the album is an emotional roller coaster," she told ABC Audio. "I think after every song, [a] fair question would be, 'Is she OK?' Whether it's good or bad. So, I think it really ties things together."
"At the beginning, you're like, 'Am I OK?'" the Georgia-born singer-songwriter added. "And then, by the end, it's like, 'Oh, I don't think she is.'"
"Am I Okay?" drops July 12. In the meantime, you can listen to four tracks Moroney has already released from it, including "Man on the Moon," "Indifferent," "No Caller ID" and "28th of June."
Moroney is currently opening for Kenny Chesney on the country star's Sun Goes Down Tour.