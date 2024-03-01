Former "Vanderpump Rules" stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are working through a rough patch in their marriage.

Cartwright first addressed the situation on the Feb. 29 episode of her and Taylor's joint podcast "When Reality Hits," which she hosted solo.

"With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you guys," Cartwright said on the podcast. "Marriages, in general, are very hard, and I've had a particularly rough year in mine this past year."

In this March 20, 2023 file photo, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images, FILE

The Kentucky native added that she and Taylor "are taking time apart" and that she had moved into a separate house for her mental health but didn't want to get into too many details.

"I'm taking things one day at a time," she continued. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

The couple, who married in June 2019 and welcomed their son Cruz in April 2021.

"Pray for us, and everything will be just fine," Cartwright said in conclusion. "We're good."

In this June 7, 2023 file photo, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the "Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Watch Party," in New York. Noam Galai/Bravo via Getty Images, FILE

Taylor was interviewed by Page Six mere hours after the news hit.

He told the outlet that he and Cartwright were living together once again and assured fans "this is not divorce," adding that it's "all fresh and new" and it's "not evil or nastiness."

"We're just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation," he added. "We have a child involved and we just wanna do what's best for our kid."

Taylor and Cartwright's lives -- and those of their friends, including fellow "Vanderpump Rules" alum Kristen Doute -- will be the center of a new Bravo reality show, "The Valley," premiering March 19.