The name on everybody's lips is Ariana Madix after she made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" Monday night.

Madix traded in the drama of "Vanderpump Rules" and the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom to step into the spotlight onstage in the iconic musical, in which she will star through March 24.

Ariana Madix makes her broadway debut as "Roxy Hart" in the musical "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theatre, Jan. 29, 2024, in New York. Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

"When the reality is even better than the dream," she captioned an Instagram post ahead of her big debut, adding that "this journey has been nothing short of amazing."

Madix was photographed after the show with her mother Tanya, her boyfriend Daniel Wai and her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

Lala Kent, left, Ariana Madix, center, and Scheana Shay pose backstage as Madix makes her broadway debut as "Roxy Hart" in the musical "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theatre, Jan. 29, 2024, in New York. Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

Shay said Madix "absolutely crushed it" and that she was "soooooo extremely proud" of her friend in an Instagram story, while Kent shared a photo of the playbill featuring Madix to her Instagram story.

Madix's eight-week Broadway engagement comes after she placed third on season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside her pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

"Vanderpump Rules" returns for season 11 tonight, Jan. 30., at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Bravo.