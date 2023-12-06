"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix is taking on Broadway.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the reality television personality and author will play Roxie Hart in "Chicago," the musical's leading role.

"I have some news," Madix told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark." "As of Jan. 29, I will be playing Roxie Hart on Broadway."

"It is just the biggest dream come true," she added. "I cannot believe that this is real life. I'm gonna cry."

Madix follows a handful of stars who have portrayed Roxie Hart in the iconic Broadway musical, including Liza Minnelli, who played Roxie in 1975; "Destiny's Child" member Michelle Williams, who played Roxie in 2010, as well as in 2009 in London's West End; and actress Olivia Holt, who took on the role earlier this year.

Pamela Anderson made her Broadway debut in the musical last year.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov compete on "Dancing with the Stars." Eric Mccandless/Disney

Madix has been a main cast member on "Vanderpump Rules" since the show's third season. During the 10th season of the show, which aired earlier this year, Madix learned that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had cheated on her with fellow cast member Rachel Leviss. The news was the biggest scandal to rock the show.

She was also recently on season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars," where she was a finalist with her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov.

Ahead of her last dance during the finale, Madix noted the difficult year she has had and said that she is "glad to be ending the year on a positive note" with "Dancing with the Stars."

"I'm sad it was the last one, I'm glad we ended with that one," Madix told Pashkov about their time together on the show, at the end of their final routine.