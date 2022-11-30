Jordana Brewster marked the ninth anniversary of her "Fast & Furious" co-star Paul Walker's tragic death by sharing a few never-before-seen photos of him.

The actress shared the pics, which she said were taken by an on-set photographer between takes and sent to her a few days after Walker's passing, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I love them because they capture Paul's playfulness, openness, joy," she wrote. "When he passed 9 years ago I couldn't reconcile why and how someone so full of life could be taken so suddenly."

Brewster concluded the post by writing, "The best I can do to honor his legacy is to be present, to love and to do good. To spread the joy as only Paul could."

Meadow Walker, the late actor's only child, reacted to Brewster's post by calling her dad "my favorite soul." The 24-year-old also shared a tribute on Instagram for the anniversary of Walker's death. "9 years without you," she wrote. "I love you so much my angel."

Vin Diesel also paid tribute to Walker, sharing a photo of him and his pal from one of the "Fast & Furious" films. "Nine years… love you and miss you," he wrote.

Walker died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40.

"Furious 7" was in the middle of filming at the time of Walker's death, but thanks to the assistance of digital effects and Walker's brothers, Caleb and Cody, the movie was completed. The 2015 film is the highest-grossing of the entire "Fast & Furious" franchise.