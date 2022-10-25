Meadow Walker has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for the brand's newest eyewear campaign.

The 23-year-old model, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is starring as the face of the luxury label's latest campaign.

"There's more than one way to command attention. Make like @meadowwalker and set your sights on our latest eyewear designs," Tiffany & Co. captioned a promotional clip on Instagram.

In the campaign video, Walker is seen wearing black-framed glasses as well as a rectangular pair of shades.

Walker also posted a photo from the campaign, shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan, on Instagram. In it, she's seen holding a wine glass and wearing a pair of shades with gold detailing.

This isn't Walker's first big modeling moment. In September, she was spotted walking the runway during the VOGUE World New York fashion show.

She also starred in a Proenza Schouler campaign at the top of 2021.

"I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me," Walker said in a statement at the time.

Walker has also been photographed previously for brands such as Givenchy, Gabriela Hearst, ZARA, Y/Project, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and more. In November 2021, she was featured on the cover of Vogue Korea.

Walker was previously photographed for Tiffany & Co.'s Silver Campaign in July.

Walker has kept close relationships with her father's former "Fast and the Furious" co-stars since his death in November 2013. In September, Walker and several cast members attended Jordana Brewster's wedding; afterward Walker shared a photograph of herself with Vin Diesel and rapper Ludacris.