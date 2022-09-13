VOGUE World: New York was a star-studded affair on Monday night.

In honor of Vogue's 130-year anniversary, the outlet put on a fashion show and street fair during New York Fashion Week, with live performances and memorable runway walks from some of the biggest models in the industry -- and some famous faces as well.

Those that hit the runway wore looks from luxe designers' Fall/Winter 2022 collections.

Serena Williams opened the runway show in a custom metallic cape dress from Balenciaga.

As the tennis legend walked the runway, a recording of a previous interview she gave from Wimbledon 2000 was played in the background, according to Vogue.

Stars including Williams, Jared Leto, Lil Nas X and Russell Westbrook were able to sit front row at the show alongside famed Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue Jared Leto, Lil Nas X, and Anna Wintour attend VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022, in New York.

Famous supermodels seen on Monday night's runway included Helena Christensen, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valletta, Adut Akech, Imaan Hammam and more.

Howard University's Ooh La La Dancers performed during the production.

JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue Howard University Dancers perform on the runway for VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022, in New York.

Hari Nef, Jeremy O. Harris, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more also walked in the show.

JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue Hari Nef and Jeremy O. Harris walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022, in New York.

JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue A model walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022, in New York.

The show ended with a surprise performance from Lil Nas X, who delivered a lively rendition of his hit song, "Industry Baby."

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue Lil Nas X performs during VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022, in New York.