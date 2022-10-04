Beyoncé is showing fans how to really glow there in yet another campaign with Tiffany & Co.

The music icon appears in the luxury label's debut film "Lose Yourself in Love" adorned with sparkling jewels and elaborate ensembles as she dances to her song, "Summer Renaissance."

In the video, Beyoncé wears a Tiffany Setting Engagement ring in platinum with over 10 carats of diamonds, as well as a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace, created specifically for the campaign.

"Lose Yourself in Love" was directed by Grammy Award-winning director Mark Romanek and inspired by New York City's Studio 54 era. As a nod to the theme, Beyoncé's "Summer Renaissance" also samples Donna Summer's 1977 disco hit "I Feel Love."

"The film, shot on a rare 65mm camera, evokes vintage Manhattan and the escapism of 1970's club culture with a modern twist and Beyoncé at its epicenter," Tiffany & Co. said in a press release. "The euphoric energy is brought to life with a cast of 90 members, through choreography by highly sought-after Emmy Award-nominated artist, Fatima Robinson."

The campaign is intended to emphasize the idea of an upbeat celebration of individuality, joy and self-expression.

Beyoncé starred in her first Tiffany & Co. campaign, "ABOUT LOVE," in September 2021, alongside her husband rapper Jay-Z. That campaign was inspired by the idea of modern love and photographed by Mason Poole against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Equals Pi."

The brand's campaigns often are tied to supporting underrepresented communities, and its newly launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium, includes the House's ongoing partnership with the Carters through the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program, in collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.