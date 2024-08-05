Vince Vaughn is sharing his thoughts on why he believes Hollywood isn't taking a risk on the R-rated comedies for which he's best known.
The actor, who starred in raunchy comedies like "Swingers," "Old School" and "Wedding Crashers," appeared on the latest episode of "Hot Ones," where he spoke about what he sees as the entertainment business's hesitation to take risks.
"They just overthink it," Vaughn said of studio executives, adding that he thinks they've become focused on pursuing projects with intellectual property, or IP.
The "Hacksaw Ridge" actor used the example of how the popular board game Battleship "became a vehicle for storytelling" when it was adapted into a movie in 2012 simply because it was a recognized, household name.
"It's so weird," he said.
Vaughn contrasted that with the films of John Hughes, saying during that time, "an IP was a girl turning 16" like in "Sixteen Candles."
"You know, life situations," he reasoned.
Vaughn also spoke about what he sees as a lack of original ideas in Hollywood, which he said he thinks is due to "the people in charge don't want to get fired more, so than they're looking to do something great."
"So they want to kinda, you know, follow a set of rules that somehow, like, get set in stone, that don't really translate," he continued. "But as long as they follow them, they're not gonna lose their jobs."
Despite this, Vaughn expressed hope that those R-rated comedies will make a return -- and he predicted it will happen "sooner than later."
"People want to laugh, people want to look at stuff that feels a little bit like it's, you know, dangerous or pushing the envelope," he said. "And I think you're going to see more of it in the film space sooner than later, would be my guess."