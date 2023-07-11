The official trailer for "Ahsoka" is here.
Lucasfilm dropped the action- and Easter egg-filled trailer for the series starring Rosario Dawson in the title role on Tuesday.
Dawson first portrayed Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of "The Mandalorian." The upcoming series picks up threads from the animated shows "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels."
It will also see a collection of fan-favorite characters who, like Ahsoka Tano, began as animated ones: Mary Elizabeth Winstead is seen in greater detail as the green-skinned alien pilot Hera Syndulla, who is seen pressing rebel leaders to fight a rising enemy. Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, who faults Ahsoka for once abandoning her cause. Also, glimpsed in a hologram message, Eman Esfandi is the young Jedi Ezra Bridger.
Ezra went missing in hyperspace in the climax of "Rebels" along with the Empire's genius tactician Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is being portrayed by the man who voiced him in animation, Lars Mikkelsen.
"I started hearing whispers of Thrawn's return as heir to the Empire," Ahsoka says in the coming attraction. Tano has vowed to hunt Thrawn down to avoid the rise of the Empire after its fall in the climax of "Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."
Helping Thrawn are not only Darth Vader's fearsome Inquisitors, but also a pair of fallen Jedi: The late Ray Stevenson plays Baylan Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno plays his fearsome ally Shin Hati. "War is inevitable," he promises, noting Thrawn's return will bring him "power such as you never dreamed."
"Ahsoka" will be available for streaming on on Disney+ on Aug. 23.
Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.