Walt Disney Animation Studios dropped the official trailer for the upcoming animated film "Strange World" on Wednesday.

The film follows the Clades, a family of explorers who must overcome their differences as they find themselves journeying deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await them on their most crucial mission yet.

At the center of the family is Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, who introduced the trailer on "Good Morning America."

Also in the cast is Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, Searcher's wife; Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade, Searcher and Meridian's son; and Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade, Searcher's father and Ethan's grandfather.

Lucy Liu also stars as Callisto Mal, the head of Avalonia and exploration leader for the Clades.

"Strange World" is helmed by Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen.