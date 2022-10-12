A new teaser has arrived for the upcoming holiday musical comedy "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

The highly anticipated Sean Anders-directed film is a retelling of "A Christmas Carol," the Charles Dickens Christmas classic, with a twist.

This time, the story is told from the ghosts' perspective, with Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Here's the synopsis: "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future."

Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock also star in the upcoming holiday flick.

The musical will contain original songs by Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.