Willem Dafoe and Hilary Swank made surprise appearances on the runway during a Paris Fashion Week show Tuesday.
Dafoe and Swank both walked in the show for Italian high-fashion brand Miu Miu, which presented its spring-summer 2025 collection by the brand's creative director Miuccia Prada.
The show was held at the Palais d'Iéna in Paris.
Dafoe, 69, walked the catwalk sporting a dark navy blue coat and sweater on top of a white collared shirt.
The "Poor Things" actor's look was completed with grey trousers.
Swank, 50, walked in a brown, belted leather trench coat with black buttons. The two-time Oscar winner also donned a silver flower chain wrapped around her waist.
The actress' appearance on the runway comes after she welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider in April 2023.
Dafoe, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year, starred in several big-name films in 2024 including "Kinds of Kindness" and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."
The moment wasn't Dafoe's first time on the runway; he previously walked in the Prada "Villains" runway show in 2012, along with Adrien Brody, Gary Oldman, Tim Roth and more.