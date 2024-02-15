Hilary Swank is loving motherhood -- and she recently shared an inside look at life with her twins.

The two-time Oscar winner, 49, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the names of her twins, whom she welcomed in April 2023.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," Swank captioned the post, which featured a photo of her daughter and son dressed respectively in pink and blue onesies.

Their names -- Aya and Ohm -- are written in the sand behind them.

"Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day," she concluded the post. "P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

When sharing news that she and her husband Philip Schneider had welcomed their twins, Swank wrote in an Instagram post, "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Swank first revealed she was pregnant on "Good Morning America" in October 2022, sharing, "I'm going to be a mom -- and not just of one, but of two."